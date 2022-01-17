Fairfield County Fire Service puts out structure fire after flames spread from fireplace

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the Fairfield County Fire Service say units responded to a structure fire in Blair Sunday afternoon. Officials say the first units responding to the fire on 99 Road reported heavy fire which took firefighters several hours to control.

According to authorities, the homeowner says they lost power and started a fire in the fireplace in order to keep warm. Soon after, authorities say the homeowner noticed fire in the wall around the chimney, prompting them to call 911.

Fire officials say no one was hurt, and the Red Cross is helping the family affected by the fire.