On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work

ATLANTA (AP) – President Joe Biden says Americans must commit to the unfinished work of Martin Luther King Jr., delivering jobs and justice and protecting what he calls “the sacred right to vote, a right from which all other rights flow.” Biden’s remarks Monday were among many by politicians acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. The civil rights leader’s eldest son criticized Biden and Congress for failing to overcome Republican moves to make voting harder in 19 states. Biden says it adds up to voter suppression and election subversion. Republican Sen. Tim Scott countered by accusing Democrats of labeling his party members as racists.