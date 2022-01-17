Winter weather conditions cancel more than 1,000 flights Monday

CNN– Thousands of flights have been cancelled because of the snow, ice and freezing rain. Airlines canceled at least 1,200 flights across the country Monday, according to FlightAware. That’s on top of the more than 3,000 flights canceled nationwide Sunday.

In Charlotte, more than 30% of all departures and arrivals were cancelled Monday too.

Delta, American, United and Southwest have all announced that travelers impacted by the storm can re-book for free.