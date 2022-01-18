DHEC: 12,950 new cases of COVID-19, three additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 11,737 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,213 probable cases, for a total of 12,950 new cases. DHEC also reports two new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of three additional deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,225,570 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 15,015 virus related deaths in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 48,249 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 32.7%.

According to the department, 61.6% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 52.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

DHEC also released coronavirus data from over the weekend. According to DHEC, 16,102 confirmed and probable cases were reported Monday, 20,337 were reported Sunday and 19,208 were reported Saturday. You can view this data and get the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic in the state at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.