Mayor Rickenmann hosting first City Council meeting in his new position

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann is holding his first City Council meeting in his new position. The meeting is set to start at 4 p.m. at Columbia City Hall.

Council members are set to discuss numerous topics, including COVID-19 and updates to the state government.

The Columbia City Council meeting scheduled for today, January 18, 2022, will begin at 4:00 p.m. at City Hall, 1737 Main St. Meeting Agenda: https://t.co/BeiSwPHqvY The meeting will be streamed live here:https://t.co/m7AljC4z9f#WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/NqWwLCMzRl — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) January 18, 2022

You can stream the City Council meeting at www.youtube.com/c/CityofColumbiaGovernment.