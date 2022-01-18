Storm’s slick aftermath nixes S. Carolina lawmaking sessions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina House and Senate sessions scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled because of slick road conditions in parts of the state. Poor conditions remained in part of South Carolina’s Upstate region and elsewhere after a winter storm dumped several inches of snow on some areas and ice elsewhere. Most committee meetings were also postponed, including a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on redistricting moved to Wednesday. The winter storm brought significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Carolinas and several southern states on Sunday before moving into northeastern states on Monday.