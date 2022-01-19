CPD: Man charged with accessory after the fact in connection with fatal shooting

1/3 Screen Shot 1400 10 29 At 13.23.52 Eddie Brown Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/3 Taylor Wardlaw Taylor Wardlaw (CPD)

3/3 Screen Shot 1400 10 13 At 11.50.22 Terrell Sims Courtesy: Columbia Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 30-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting death of a man found earlier this month. Police say Eddie Brown is charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Terrell Sims.

Police say 29-year-old Taylor Wardlaw is charged with murder. She’s accused of shooting Sims multiple times in December and reporting him as missing after the shooting.

Authorities say Sims’ body was found near a creek off Monticello Road this month.

Both suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.