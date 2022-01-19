DHEC: 10,744 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 8,440 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,304 probable cases, for a total of 10,744 new cases. DHEC also reports nine new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,236,732 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 15,029 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

DHEC says it received 35,060 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 33.4%.

According to the department, 61.7% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 52.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

