DHEC provides update on delay in test results from some vendors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is addressing issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors failing to report results. The health agency says around 97% of tests are processed at large, non-DHEC labs, and some are falling behind due to issues ranging from staffing to a large volume of samples.

Officials say they’re taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion.