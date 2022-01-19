DHEC provides update on delay in test results from some vendors

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is addressing issues with multiple COVID-19 testing vendors failing to report results. The health agency says around 97% of tests are processed at large, non-DHEC labs, and some are falling behind due to issues ranging from staffing to a large volume of samples.

Officials say they’re taking every step to hold the responsible labs and vendors accountable and get results back in a timely fashion.

