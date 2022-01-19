Prisma Health doctor on the spread of omicron in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health officials in the Midlands are concerned about the spread of the omicron variant, especially among children. In the Midlands alone, experts say there are 23 children hospitalized at pediatric hospitals, six in the ICU and three on ventilators. Only one of these children is vaccinated.

Of the hundreds of patients hospitalized in their system, Prisma Health reports that 79% are unvaccinated. It’s why one Columbia doctor is urging more people to get themselves and their children vaccinated.

Dr. Ahuja says he believes we have not yet seen the peak of omicron cases in the state, and he hopes the numbers will start to level off in the next couple of weeks.