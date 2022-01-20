DHEC: 12,309 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 8,896 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,413 probable cases, for a total of 12,309 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 19 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 24 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,249,632 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15,053 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 35,594 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 36.5%.

According to the department, 61.7% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.7% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.