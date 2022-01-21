DHEC receives first shipment of at-home rapid COVID-19 tests for the public

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received its first shipment of more than 140,000 at-home rapid COVIDd-19 tests, and is ready to hand them out to South Carolinians. The test kits each contain two tests and will be available for pick-up across the state starting this Monday, January 24.

According to the agency, DHEC requested more than two million tests and has received about 140,000 of them so far. Once more tests arrive, DHEC will notify the public.

You can visit DHEC’s testing locator website to double check whether your local office has the at-home rapid tests available.

50% of DHEC’s rapid home tests will be given to the community, and the other 50% will go to first responders, school districts and county and state correctional facilities.