Chief Meteorologist John Farley: Roads could be slippery Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the latest on the winter weather.

According to John, the Wintry mix Friday evening will make its way out of the Midlands Saturday afternoon. Most significant impacts will be slippery roads Saturday morning.

According to SC DOT, crews put salt brine on I-20 in Kershaw County and other areas. They ask you to slow down and stay off the roads if you can today.

