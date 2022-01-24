As tax season kicks off, parents need to keep an eye out for a certain letter

CNN– Tax season officially starts today. This year, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419. The letter pertains to 2021’s advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July through December.

Families received up to $300 for each kid ages five and up, and $250 for children between 6-17. Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021. If parents did not receive one or more Child Tax Credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.