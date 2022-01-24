Commission for Minority Affairs to recognize African Americans in health, wellness

Image: SCCMA

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As Black History Month draws near, the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs are set to celebrate the many contributions that African Americans have made in the world of healthcare.

This year, SCCMA’s Black History month theme is ‘Black Health and Wellness that will be highlighted throughout the month of February. The agency says this year they will focus on the legacy of Black medical and public professionals as well as health care scholars and practitioners throughout the state of South Carolina. Specifically, the leaders who have shown commitment in advancing, and supporting the health and wellness of South Carolinians.

The Keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell, a family physician who is also the founder of the non profit organization ‘Closing the Gap in Health Care Inc.’. The goal of the organization is to reduce the health disparities in healthcare among underserved and African American communities in the Palmetto state.

Among those being awarded for their contributions this year include State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, Primary Care Physician Dr. Winston McIver Jr., Director of ‘Hold Out the Lifeline” Dr. Delores B. Scott, and Florence Businessman Tim Waters.

The Black History Month Celebration Lunch will be streamed live on the Commissions Facebook page due to the ongoing pandemic. You can watch it Thursday February 10th beginning at 10AM by going to the link provided below.

(https://www.facebook.com/southcarolinaminorityaffairs)