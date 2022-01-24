Consumer News: Columbia gas prices rise, tax season now underway and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some not so good news for drivers filling up their tanks this week, gas prices are back on the rise. GasBuddy reports the average price per gallon in Columbia rose nearly 3 cents, to $2.95. The cheapest price found in the Midlands drops to $2.79 per gallon. The national average price per gallon of gas also rose to $3.32 cents.

CNN– Tax season is underway. The IRS will now accept and process tax returns. This year, parents are advised to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as “Letter 6419.” The letter pertains to President Biden’s Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July-December. It will help accurately report the amount of money received in 2021. If parents did not receive one or more Child Tax Credit payments, they are encouraged to contact the IRS.

ABC NEWS– More than a third of Americans added personal debt this past holiday season, a lot of which was put on credit cards. If you’ve got credit card debt you need to spend down, there are smart ways to do it. ABC’s Morgan Norwood has the details.