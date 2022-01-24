FBI building new South Carolina headquarters near Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – The FBI is building a new headquarters for its South Carolina operations in Lexington. The building will bring together FBI employees that are currently spread across three buildings in the Columbia area. The FBI said the new building near downtown Lexington should be finished by summer 2023. Agents say the new headquarters will have all the latest technology and expand the agency’s space. The FBI has had most of its Columbia agents in a building at Westpark Boulevard just off Interstate 26 near Irmo since 1998. The FBI will keep open its eight satellite offices across South Carolina.