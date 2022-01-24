RCSD: 36 reported thefts from vehicles since Friday, firearms taken from 12

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says there have been 36 reported thefts from vehicles in the county since Friday. Of those vehicles, authorities say 12 had firearms taken from them.

Sheriff Leon Lott reminds the community to lock up their cars and remove anything valuable, including firearms.

“Anytime I discuss gun violence, someone asks where the guns are coming from. These thieves are targeting vehicles to find guns and they are succeeding,” Sheriff Lott said. “Simply locking your car doors is not enough- take the guns inside and store them safely.”