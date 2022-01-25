DHEC: Coronavirus data since last Thursday delayed due to data processing issue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state’s COVID-19 data since last Thursday are delayed. Officials say the delay is caused by a data processing issue which is worsened by a high volume of tests. DHEC says the format in which it receives results also is contributing to the delay.

DHEC says this is a one-time processing issue that they don’t expect to occur again. Once the issues are resolved, DHEC will provide its latest update.

DHEC is currently experiencing a data processing issue worsened by the record numbers of tests and the format in which we are receiving results. [THREAD] pic.twitter.com/8lzSMmLVVm — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 25, 2022

According to officials, provisional data known to be incorrect was accidentally uploaded to DHEC’s website briefly Monday before being taken down. DHEC says this data was not accurate and cannot yet by confirmed until data processing issues are resolved.

Authorities add that the data processing issues do not affect individuals receiving their own test results.