Exclusive reveal of top 16 NCAA Women’s Basketball seeds airing Thursday night

This season’s first exclusive reveal of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee’s Top 16 seed selections will take place during halftime of ESPN’s Thursday Night Showcase on Jan. 27. This week’s game will feature No. 1 South Carolina and No. 24 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe will call the game action, while Elle Duncan, Nikki Fargas and Charlie Creme will be in studio for the reveal.

There will be two additional top 16 reveals this season taking place during halftime of No. 1 South Carolina vs. Kentucky on February 10, at 7 p.m., on ESPN and of No. 11 Baylor at No. 13 Iowa State on February 28, at 7 p.m., on ESPN2.

Additional ranked matchups on the schedule this week include:

No. 25 Kansas State at No. 9 Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

No. 21 Duke at No. 5 Louisville on Sunday at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 8 Arizona at No. 2 Stanford on Sunday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 6 Indiana at No. 7 Michigan at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN2).