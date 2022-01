IRS warns of delays in tax returns this year

CNN– Just in time for the official start of tax season, the IRS is warning you might have to wait to get your refund. As Gabe Cohen reports, the COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to long delays.

The deadline for most people to file is set for April 18. It’s not expected to be delayed, even if some refunds might be.