Krispy Kreme offering free doughnuts to blood donors this week

CNN– Krispy Kreme is trying to help as the U.S. faces its worst blood shortage in over a decade. This week, the chain is offering free doughnuts to people who donate blood. To get a free dozen, customers have to order in-person and show their donation sticker. They can also confirm their donation on the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Since March 2020, the Red Cross says it has seen a 10% drop in donations.