Bill aims to prohibit use of critical race theory in SC schools

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lawmakers discussed a bill that would prohibit teachers from using critical race theory when teaching history and civics in South Carolina.

Critical race theory is a graduate-level academic and legal framework that recognizes that systemic racism not only exists but that it permeates all aspects of American culture including education, housing, employment, and healthcare.

According to the bill, CRT teaches that some races are inherently superior to others and that certain people should be made to feel responsible for actions committed in the past.

a spokesperson for teachers organization SC for ED says the definition provided in the bill is not accurate.