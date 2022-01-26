CDC adds five Caribbean island destinations to list for highest risk level for COVID-19

CNN– If you have travel plans to the Caribbean any time soon, the CDC says you might want to reconsider. The CDC added five more Caribbean island destinations to its highest level of travel risk for COVID-19 Monday. Those destinations include the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Saint Martin, among others.

The CDC puts a destination at level four, the highest risk travel category, when there are more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the previous 28 days. Travelers are advised to avoid going to level four nations. In all, 15 locations were moved to level four this week, and about 120 places are now in the highest category.