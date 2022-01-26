DHEC releases some virus data from weekend backlog, reports over 22,000 new cases Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a processing issue that caused a data backlog has largely been resolved. The health agency released most preliminary data from the backlog in a report Wednesday.

DHEC’s data processing issue that caused a delay of data reports from Jan. 20-25 has largely been resolved and we are now able to provide most of that provisional backlogged data today in our afternoon data release. https://t.co/F8sW0mdniu — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 26, 2022

Saturday DHEC reported 13,391 confirmed cases and 3,556 probable cases, for a total of 16,947 new cases DHEC reported 10 virus related deaths on Saturday

Sunday DHEC reported 19,383 confirmed cases and 3,036 probable cases, for a total of 22,419 new cases DHEC reported 14 virus related deaths that day

Monday DHEC reported 8,482 confirmed cases and 1,130 probable cases, for a total of 9,612 new cases DHEC reported one virus related death

Tuesday DHEC reported 7,526 confirmed cases and 1,088 probable cases, for a total of 8,614 new cases DHEC reported four virus related deaths

Wednesday DHEC reported 2,962 confirmed cases and 1,123 probable cases, for a total of 4,085 new cases DHEC reported 19 virus related deaths



For the latest coronavirus data in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.