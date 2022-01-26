Greenland’s Ice is Melting – And Fast

NASA has just concluded a 6 year study of the Greenland’s Ice. The short summary is this:

“… NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland mission, …, proved that ocean water is melting Greenland’s glaciers at least as much as warm air is melting them from above. Because ice loss from Greenland’s ice sheet currently contributes more to the global rise of the oceans than any other single source, this finding has revolutionized scientists’ understanding of the pace of sea level rise in the coming decades.

These new, unique measurements have clarified the likely progress of future ice loss in a place where glaciers are melting six or seven times faster today than they were only 25 years ago.

If all of Greenland’s ice sheet were to melt, global sea levels would rise by about 24 feet (7.4 meters).”

You can read the whole article here:

NASA Greenland Mission Completes Six Years of Mapping Unknown Terrain