Sen. Lindsey Graham on the tension between Russia and Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was at the Statehouse Tuesday to promote the balanced budget amendment. He says he wants South Carolina to call for an Article V Convention to propose the amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The balanced budget amendment is a constitutional rule requiring that a state can’t spend more than its income.

Graham also reacted to the latest tensions between Russia and Ukraine saying there is bipartisan support to put sanctions on Russia now, before a potential invasion of Ukraine, and to support NATO.

Up to 8,500 U.S. troops are now on heightened alert for a possible deployment to eastern Europe.