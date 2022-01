Some health experts express the need for a more universal coronavirus vaccine

CNN– Pfizer says it’s manufacturing an omicron-specific vaccine, and they’re testing it now. Some health experts think we need a more universal coronavirus vaccine, something Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to talk about at the White House Wednesday. He says there’s already been significant work done.

A universal coronavirus vaccine wouldn’t just cover the variants that cause COVID-19, but all coronaviruses.