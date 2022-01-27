DHEC: 9,934 new cases of COVID-19, 26 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 7,274 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,660 probable cases, for a total of 9,934 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 20 new confirmed deaths and six probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 26 virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,338,384 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 15,181 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

According to the health agency, 61.9% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 52.9% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.