Republicans want input from education voucher bill opponents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The leader of Republicans in the South Carolina Senate says one of his main goals this session is to allow some parents to get public money to spend on private schools. But Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey also says he wants to hear from Democrats and others skeptical about his bill and if he can’t make them full supporters, at least alleviate some of their concerns. The proposal would allow parents to spend up to about $7,000 of public school money on private schools as well as tutoring, equipment or other needs. Democrats and education groups worry taking money out of public schools would create a spiral that would make it harder to improve public schools.