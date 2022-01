Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Irmo police are searching for Devon White, 16.

Police say White was last seen at a foster home on January 25th.

Investigators believe he ran away.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans and white shoes.

Police say he’s around 5’6”, 130lbs.

If you know where he is call the Irmo Police Dept. at 803-785-2521