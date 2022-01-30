Reports: Former Gamecock OC Bryan McClendon to re-join Georgia as WR coach

ATHENS, Ga. — Another former South Carolina coach is set to join Kirby Smart’s staff at the University of Georgia.

According to multiple reports, former Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon is returning to Georgia to serve as the wide receivers coach for the defending national champions.

McClendon had previously been announced as Mario Cristobal’s co-offensive coordinator at Miami, but is now returning to his alma mater. He started his coaching career at Georgia as the Bulldogs’ running backs coach before switching to wide receivers coach in 2013.

He joined Will Muschamp’s staff at South Carolina as offensive coordinator when Kirby Smart chose not to retain him after taking over at Georgia in 2016. Then he joined Oregon’s staff as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach after being let go by the Gamecocks following the 2019 season.

McClendon now joins Will Muschamp (co-defensive coordinator) and Mike Bobo (offensive analyst) to make it three former South Carolina coaches now on Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia.