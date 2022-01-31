Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1T

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is urging U.S. governors to ramp up their construction plans as his administration rolls out a guidebook for accessing the nearly $1 trillion made available by the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Biden welcomed governors to the White House on Monday as part of the winter meeting of the National Governors Association. He cajoled them on the importance of infrastructure, telling them that they “know how to build roads and bridges” and that there are “a lot to build.” The White House says the goal of the guidebook released Monday is to ensure that all communities have the details on how to qualify for funding, no matter their size or politics.