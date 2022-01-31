DHEC: 5,716 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 4,681 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,035 probable cases, for a total of 5,716 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 28 new confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 35 virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,385,019 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 15,480 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

DHEC says it received 39,638 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 19.7%.

According to the department, 62.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 53.1% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.