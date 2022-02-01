Average new cases of COVID-19 down 39% from omicron peak

CNN– This wave of the pandemic could be winding down. On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak. Hospitalizations in many states are falling too.

This comes as more tools to fight the virus become available. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and up just got full approval from the FDA, and Novavax says it formally submitted a request for emergency use authorization for its adult vaccine, but health experts still say COVID-19 isn’t expected to go anywhere.