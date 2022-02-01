COMET to offer COVID testing, vaccine, and boosters

FILE (ABC Columbia News)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking to get a free COVID test — Health Force will have testing and vaccinations available every day this week.

The organization will hold their week long event at the Comet Central located at 1727 Sumter Street from 9am to 5pm.

They’ll also offer rapid and PCR COVID testing.

Health Force will distribute the Pfizer, Pfizer-Pediatric, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, as well as boosters shots.