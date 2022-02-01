DHEC: 4,137 new cases of COVID-19, 28 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 3,322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 815 probable cases, for a total of 4,137 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 26 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 28 additional virus related deaths in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,389,266 confirmed and probable cases and 15,508 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 18,512 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 23.9%.

According to the health agency, 62.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.1% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.