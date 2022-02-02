SCHP: Overturned tractor trailer blocks exit ramp off I-77 South

1/2 SCHP Tractor Trailer 1 Overturned tractor trailer blocking exit ramp. Source: @SCHP_Troop1 - Twitter

2/2 SCHP Tractor Trailer 2 Overturned tractor trailer blocking exit ramp. Source: @SCHP_Troop1 - Twitter



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer overturned on I-77 South exit ramp to I-26 East, blocking the ramp. Officials say no one was injured in the single vehicle collision.

Drivers should expect delays as clean up at the scene is underway.

Troopers say those who need to get to I-26 East from I-77 South should take exit 1, turn right at the end of the ramp and merge onto I-26 East after 0.10 miles.