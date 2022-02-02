Spring Valley’s DeQuandre Smith signs with South Carolina

At a ceremony held at Spring Valley High School during National Signing Day Wednesday, Vikings Quarterback DeQuandre Smith signed with South Carolina.

Smith committed to USC as a blue shirt and will technically count towards Carolina’s class of 2023. According to his coach Robin Bacon, Smith plans on enrolling this August.

“I’m very excited,” Smith said Wednesday. “This is an opportunity I could take my talent to the next level, so I’m just thankful.”

Smith threw for more than 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. He added 14 touchdowns on the ground.