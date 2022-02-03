Committee advances lawyer’s nomination to state health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A panel of South Carolina lawmakers has advanced the appointment of a Columbia-area attorney to head the state’s health board. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to put Robert Bolchoz’s name in front of the entire Senate. Gov. Henry McMaster nominated Bolchoz to chair the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control last month. Bolchoz answered about an hour’s worth of questions about his ability to handle the responsibilities on board. He told lawmakers he would support a proposal to split the department into smaller agencies. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring after about four years of service.