DHEC: 5,136 new cases of COVID-19, 137 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 3,284 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,852 probable cases, for a total of 5,136 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 107 new confirmed deaths and 30 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 137 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,400,276 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 15,744 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 17,562 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 24.4%.

According to the health agency, 62.2% of eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.2% of all eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.