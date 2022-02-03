NC Gov. Roy Cooper addresses fertilizer plant fire as thousands are urged to evacuate

CNN– North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper was in Winston-Salem Wednesday addressing the fertilizer plant fire that is still burning. The big concern is the potential for an ammonium nitrate explosion.

The blaze began Monday night. After battling it for two hours, the fire department pulled crews back after the flames spread to a rail car containing ammonium nitrate. Authorities say the fire still poses a threat to the community. 6,000 people have been urged to leave. Authorities had to evacuate almost 2,500 homes within a mile of the fire.

Governor Cooper had stern words for those who resisted evacuation.

There is more than twice as much ammonium nitrate at the facility as was present in a fertilizer plant explosion in Texas in 2013. That blast killed 15 people. Winston-Salem is more densely populated, so the danger is considerable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.