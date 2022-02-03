President Biden goes to New York to discuss plan to combat gun violence

CNN– In the last two years, we haven’t just been battling a pandemic, gun violence has risen too. More than two-thirds of the country’s 40 most populous cities saw more homicides last year than in 2020, and most of them were because of gun violence.

President Joe Biden is headed to New York Thursday to lay out a plan to combat gun crime, including money cities and states can use to put more cops on the streets. This also includes money to invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, along with stepping up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers.

It comes less than two weeks after two New York police officers were shot to death on the job.