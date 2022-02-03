S Carolina House leaders want to just tackle income tax cut

By Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– Republican leaders in the South Carolina House appear ready to tackle cutting income taxes in the state before this year’s General Assembly session ends in May. A House subcommittee plans to pass a bill cutting the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6% over five years in time to be considered along with the budget later this month. The cut would cost about $750 million when fully in effect. Republicans and Democrats want to talk taxes. The question may be whether some lawmakers only want to cut income taxes as part of a broader effort to reform all kinds of taxes.