Sumter PD: Parents of infant charged with unlawful neglect of a child

1/2 Athena Hall Athena Elizabeth Hall Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

2/2 Gustavo Martinez Gustavo Miguel Martinez Courtesy: Sumter Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says the parents of a two-year-old have been charged after medical professionals determined the child had injuries consistent with abuse. Police say 18-year-old Athena Elizabeth Hall and her husband, 19-year-old Gustavo Miguel Martinez were each charged with unlawful neglect of a child Wednesday.

Authorities say the parents brought the infant to Prisma Health Tuomey on January 25 after it showed signs of physical distress. After being transferred to a children’s hospital in Columbia, officials say further treatment was administered as well as a full evaluation. Police say they were notified that a specialist found bruising, brain hemorrhaging and other injuries that led the to parents being charged.

The parents were taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.