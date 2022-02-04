Free food giveaway at participating Bojangles restaurants on Angell Conwell Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bojangles is celebrating Angell Conwell Day this Saturday with a special giveaway!

The first 100 patrons that go to the following locations after 11 a.m. Saturday can get free chicken sandwiches and Bo-Berry biscuits:

3624 St. Matthews Rd., Orangeburg

151 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

930 Elmwood Ave., Columbia

The South Carolina native and actress, known for her roles on “Bigger”, “The Young and the Restless” and “Baby Boy”, spoke with Curtis about her plans to do more community events to give back to the Palmetto State.

Angell Conwell was awarded the key to the city by former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin on February 5, 2019, the day which he named in her honor.