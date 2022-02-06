Our Warming Planet Threatens the Winter Olympics
The earth is warming dramatically and quickly. This will continue impacting the Winter Olympics. An article written by Guy Walton, @climateguyw, sums things up nicely here:
Extreme Temperature Diary- Friday February 4th, 2022/ Main Topic: How Winter Olympics Are Threatened by the Climate Crisis – Guy On Climate
A few key summaries:
- February temperatures in the 19 cities to host the Winter Olympics since 1950 have warmed by 4.8 °F on average since 1950. Beijing has warmed by nearly 9 °F over this period.
- China experienced its hottest year on record in 2021. And Beijing experienced record-breaking warmth last February.
- A recent study from the University of Waterloo found that nearly all previous host cities would be unable to provide reliably safe and fair conditions for Winter Olympics outdoor snow sports by the 2080s under a high-emissions scenario.