DHEC: 3,369 new cases of COVID-19, 66 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 2,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 995 probable cases, for a total of 3,369 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 52 new confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 66 additional virus related deaths in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,421,539 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 15,929 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 19,306 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 14.5%.

According to the health agency, 62.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 53.3% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina and data from over the weekend, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.