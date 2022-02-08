Gov. McMaster visits former President Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Columbia, S.C. (WPDE)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met privately with former President Donald Trump last week.

McMaster, who has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump, traveled to Mar-a-Lago at the former president’s request “and was happy to do so,” according to the governor’s Communications Director, Brian Symmes.

While Symmes would not disclose any details about the private conversation, he said Gov. McMaster “has long enjoyed a close friendship and productive working relationship with President Trump.”

Gov. McMaster is seeking re-election against Democratic challengers Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod.