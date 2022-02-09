DHEC: 3,105 new cases of COVID-19, 32 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,713 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,392 probable cases, for a total of 3,105 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 17 new confirmed deaths and 15 probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 32 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 1,427,869 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 16,018 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,093 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 30.4%.

According to the health agency, 62.3% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 53.3% of eligible residents have completed their vaccination series.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.